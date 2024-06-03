Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,055 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 4.1% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $5.25 on Monday, reaching $439.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,230. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.74 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Read Our Latest Report on ADBE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.