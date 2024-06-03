Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 492000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Adamera Minerals Stock Down 50.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About Adamera Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.