Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Short Interest Up 6.0% in May

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARAY shares. TheStreet lowered Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Accuray Stock Performance

Shares of ARAY stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.71. 564,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. Accuray has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Accuray

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,021.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accuray

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Accuray by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Stories

