Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AXDX has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.09% of Accelerate Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

