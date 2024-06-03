ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,141,000 after buying an additional 66,334 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 20.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,499,000 after buying an additional 215,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,033,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,332,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 932,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,323,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $31,310,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.42. 121,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,486. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

