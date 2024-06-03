AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 664.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,365 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 29,922.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,186,000 after buying an additional 6,012,281 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 87,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $160.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,541,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,019. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of $283.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

