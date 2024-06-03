Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) were up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 19,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 35,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abacus Life

Abacus Life Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $742.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.79 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%.

Institutional Trading of Abacus Life

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000.

Abacus Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.