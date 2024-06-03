Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Abacus Life Trading Up 13.5 %
NASDAQ ABL opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $729.33 million, a P/E ratio of 570.79 and a beta of 0.19. Abacus Life has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82.
Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Life
About Abacus Life
Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
