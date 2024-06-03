AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $19.00. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

