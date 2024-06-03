A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $89.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $675,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 222.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $1,495,000. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 6,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

