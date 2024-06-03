98,863 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Acquired by Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 98,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. WorthPointe LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 590,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 207,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 27,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,879. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

