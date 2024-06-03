69,089 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Acquired by Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

DFAU traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.64. 434,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

