64,615 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 64,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $5,705,241,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $960,592,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $900,674,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $874,377,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,830,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $148.52. 2,571,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

