611,430 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Bought by Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 611,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,610,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 12.8% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,010,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,855,000 after buying an additional 3,044,714 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,897,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,481 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,737,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,788,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,144,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,180,000 after buying an additional 974,496 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFIC stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,200 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

