5,315 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,987,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VBR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.65. The company had a trading volume of 41,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,682. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

