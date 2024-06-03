4,925 Shares in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Acquired by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $394,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $426,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter.

NYF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.83. 59,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,226. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $54.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

