40,000 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Prevatt Capital Ltd

Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,000. Visa makes up 3.8% of Prevatt Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $673,416,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,138,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $817,195,000 after purchasing an additional 55,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.02 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

