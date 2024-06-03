35,901 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Acquired by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,163,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,906,000 after purchasing an additional 275,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,098,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,378,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,953,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,929,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,145,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,412,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BMRN traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.25. 365,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,707. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average is $88.39. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Baird R W cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,929 shares of company stock worth $12,857,769. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

