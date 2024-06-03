28,123 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $28,336,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $27,699,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 302,776 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 484.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 314,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 261,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 230,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 7.5 %

NYSE:SMG traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.43. 530,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,806. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.77. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.89.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -42.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

