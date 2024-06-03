277 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 277 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,369,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,178,048,000 after buying an additional 104,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,329,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,586,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,812,920,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,631 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,212,000 after purchasing an additional 47,326 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of BLK traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $777.37. 567,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,718. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $785.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $787.49. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
