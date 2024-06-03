277 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 277 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,369,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,178,048,000 after buying an additional 104,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,329,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,586,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,812,920,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,631 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,212,000 after purchasing an additional 47,326 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BLK traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $777.37. 567,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,718. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $785.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $787.49. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.