27,564 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Acquired by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 322.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $3,948,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 34,357.1% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $11.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.01. 4,493,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,595. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.44. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.26.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

