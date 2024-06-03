2,689 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,545,000. Bush Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $3.02 on Friday, reaching $184.12. The stock had a trading volume of 526,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,094. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.97.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

