2,121 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Ratio Wealth Group

Ratio Wealth Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 467,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.98. 65,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,278. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.70. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

