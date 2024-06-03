20,877 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,387 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,211 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,314 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,356,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,659,988. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.34. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.3077 dividend. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

