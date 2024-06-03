1607 Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JHS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.03. 15,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,189. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

