1607 Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 124,673 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000.

BTZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.61. 130,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,353. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $11.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

