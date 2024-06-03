1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $18.83 Million Stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,685,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,640 shares during the period. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund comprises about 1.3% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $18,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,639,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,881 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 615,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 125,976 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 259.4% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AEF traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,371. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

