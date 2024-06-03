1607 Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,138 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter worth $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $174,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $19.69. 82,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,271. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

