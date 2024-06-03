149,184 Shares in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Vitesse Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2,089.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 212,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTS traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.56. 285,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,474. The company has a market cap of $723.29 million, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73.

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. Vitesse Energy had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is presently 238.10%.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

