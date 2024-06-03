1,446 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,346,000 after buying an additional 159,028 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,661,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.82. 113,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,756. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.16 and a 200 day moving average of $146.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
