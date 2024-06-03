1,393 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,437,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 541,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 896.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 517,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,712,000 after buying an additional 465,416 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.49. 6,460,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.88. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

