11,276 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Acquired by Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,417.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 108,207.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. 20,458,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

