104,865 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 104,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 868,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $541,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $309.78. 579,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.82 and its 200-day moving average is $286.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $166.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

