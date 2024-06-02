Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.75.

ZBH opened at $115.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,935 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,037,000 after buying an additional 484,151 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,809,000 after buying an additional 852,186 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after buying an additional 691,191 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,355,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

