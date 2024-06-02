Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Embraer in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

ERJ has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Embraer Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ERJ opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Embraer has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $31.12.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Embraer by 18.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 33,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

