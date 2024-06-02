YY Group Holding Limited’s (NASDAQ:YYGH) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

YY Group’s (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 3rd. YY Group had issued 1,125,000 shares in its public offering on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $4,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During YY Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

YY Group Stock Performance

YYGH stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. YY Group has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

YY Group Company Profile

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services.

