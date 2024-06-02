YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $113,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $171,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.9 %

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YPF Sociedad Anónima

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.