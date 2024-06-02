Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Argus from $146.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Xylem stock opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.62 and a 200-day moving average of $122.18.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 138.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Xylem by 191.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $311,684,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $1,283,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

