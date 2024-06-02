Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB) Plans Dividend of $0.32

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.318 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:BHYB opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48. Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.
About Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF
