Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $94.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.