Worldcoin Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $160.70 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $4.80 or 0.00007078 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,700,795 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 227,399,000.85383415 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 4.86080312 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 293 active market(s) with $257,757,723.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

