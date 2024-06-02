World Mobile Token Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $177.49 million and $1.37 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00052609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00017649 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012285 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000983 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,875,904 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

