Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $195.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WIX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wix.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.24.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WIX

Wix.com Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Wix.com stock opened at $161.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 141.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $174.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Wix.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Wix.com by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.