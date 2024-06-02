Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $170.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.24.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Wix.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $161.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.90 and a 200 day moving average of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 141.32, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $174.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

