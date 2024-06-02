WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.40. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.49.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 24.70% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.