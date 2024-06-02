WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.40. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 24.70% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WidePoint stock. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in WidePoint Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY ) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,753 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners owned about 0.53% of WidePoint worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company's stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

