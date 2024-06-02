WhiteCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $50,392.56 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $50,392.56 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.59 or 0.00122102 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00014025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008747 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

