Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.62

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and traded as high as $7.82. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 20,272 shares trading hands.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.