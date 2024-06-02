Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Westwater Resources stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Westwater Resources has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

