Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.80

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.80 and traded as high as C$1.85. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 270,805 shares trading hands.
Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total value of C$261,250.00. Insiders own 16.83% of the company’s stock.
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
