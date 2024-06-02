WAX Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. WAX has a total market cap of $222.12 million and $3.00 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0644 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06463675 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,595,031.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

